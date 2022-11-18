ACLU updates lawsuit in case against Office of the Medical Examiner

GREENSBORO, Md. — There is new evidence suggesting the Office of the Medical Examiner did not perform its duty in the case of a 19-year-old who died in police custody.

Four years ago, Anton Black died while being arrested on the Eastern Shore.

The ACLU of Maryland is updating its lawsuit after discovering new evidence that accuses the medical examiners of knowingly making false allegations to protect police and government agencies.

Public officials and all Marylanders have been repeatedly misled into believing that civilian deaths in police custody cannot be prevented. And the brunt of these failures disproportionately affects Black Marylanders and often people with disabilities.https://t.co/FBxqr9V2lb — ACLU of Maryland (@ACLU_MD) November 17, 2022

The group says Black's case was not ruled a homicide by the office and that claims of Black being on drugs at the time of the arrest have been proven false.

The ACLU called on Attorney General Brian Frosh to hold the Medical Examiner's Office accountable.

At the time of Black's death, Dr. David Fowler led the Medical Examiner's Office in Maryland. Earlier this year, state officials launched an investigation into 'in-custody deaths handled by Fowler following his testimony for the defense in Derek Chauvin's trial. Chauvin was the officer convicted in George Floyd's murder.

Fowler said Floyd's death should have been ruled undetermined instead of a homicide. That led to concern that Fowler's exams could be motivated by racial or pro-law enforcement bias.