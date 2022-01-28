Accused serial bank robber faked being sick to fight deputies inside hospital bathroom

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An accused serial bank robber is facing additional charges after allegedly luring deputies into a hospital bathroom and assaulting them.

It happened January 25 around 6:15pm at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office had taken Steven Ray Beitzel, 31, to the hospital for medical treatment.

Once there, he reportedly declined treatment and told deputies he needed to use the bathroom.

Inside the bathroom, officials say Beitzel pretended to be sick in order to convince deputies to take off his restraints.

When they did, Beitzel allegedly assaulted the deputies, even trying to disarm one of them.

Eventually deputies were able to get Beitzel back into custody, but not before suffering minor injuries.

Beitzel had been arrested January 12 and charged with robbing at least three banks and trying to rob two others.