Accidents this weekend on Baltimore-area roads

Local first responders were kept busy on Maryland roads this weekend.

Maryland State Police said they responded to 11 suspected DUI crashes on state roads. Five of those involved multiple vehicles, and four led to someone going to the hospital.

Over the weekend, @MDSP responded to 11 suspected DUI crashes. Of those, 5 involved multiple vehicles and 4 led to someone being transported to the hospital. If you see or suspect and impaired driver, call 911. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/AKqfGnetnl — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to "an abundance of calls" on Sunday, including a rollover on I-695.

A photo showed the vehicle at the bottom of a hill, after apparently going off an embankment.

On I-95 at the Harford/Baltimore County line, a car fire shut down lanes to northbound traffic on Sunday, posted Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.