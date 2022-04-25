Watch
Accidents this weekend on Baltimore-area roads

Rollover accident on I-695 (left) and vehicle fire on I-95
Owings Mills VFC; Kingsville VFC
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 14:38:33-04

Local first responders were kept busy on Maryland roads this weekend.

Maryland State Police said they responded to 11 suspected DUI crashes on state roads. Five of those involved multiple vehicles, and four led to someone going to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to "an abundance of calls" on Sunday, including a rollover on I-695.

A photo showed the vehicle at the bottom of a hill, after apparently going off an embankment.

On I-95 at the Harford/Baltimore County line, a car fire shut down lanes to northbound traffic on Sunday, posted Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

