Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

About 1,200 incoming plebes to report to Induction Day June 30

494707740_1519514812626_79106076_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John M. Chase
<p>United States Naval Academy, "Barry Gate"</p>
494707740_1519514812626_79106076_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 16:13:30-04

BALTIMORE — Nearly 1,200 members of the Class of 2026 are getting prepared to join the U.S. Naval Academy.

Incoming plebes will report for Induction Day on June 30 for an Oath of Office ceremony.

Plebes finish off challenging year with annual 'Herndon Monument Climb'

“We are looking forward to receiving the Class of 2026. The Mission of the Naval Academy is to ‘develop Midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically’ to lead Sailors and Marines in combat operations in the Fleet,” said Plebe Summer Officer in Charge, Navy Captain Robert McFarlin. “Plebe Summer is the first step on that journey of development. Our team is focused on safety, as well as ensuring that Plebe Summer provides a significant challenge so these future war fighters have the skills and confidence to excel in the Brigade of Midshipmen and beyond.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019