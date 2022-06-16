About 1,200 incoming plebes to report to Induction Day June 30

BALTIMORE — Nearly 1,200 members of the Class of 2026 are getting prepared to join the U.S. Naval Academy.

Incoming plebes will report for Induction Day on June 30 for an Oath of Office ceremony.

Plebes finish off challenging year with annual 'Herndon Monument Climb'

“We are looking forward to receiving the Class of 2026. The Mission of the Naval Academy is to ‘develop Midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically’ to lead Sailors and Marines in combat operations in the Fleet,” said Plebe Summer Officer in Charge, Navy Captain Robert McFarlin. “Plebe Summer is the first step on that journey of development. Our team is focused on safety, as well as ensuring that Plebe Summer provides a significant challenge so these future war fighters have the skills and confidence to excel in the Brigade of Midshipmen and beyond.”

