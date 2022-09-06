Watch Now
About 1,000 people forced to evacuate homes due to major gas leak in Hagerstown

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 06, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — About 1,000 people had to evacuate their homes because of a major gas leak Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown.

A six-inch gas line was struck by workers in the area of S. Potomac Street and W. Memorial Boulevard.

Columbia Gas reported that the valves have been turned off, and crews are waiting for the gas in the pipes to dissipate before the area can be re-opened.

"It's one of the final steps in the process to restoring normalcy," City of Hagerstown said.

Officials said the perimeter of the gas leak was determined by utilizing hazardous materials mapping software and current weather conditions, in addition to the forecast.

The area is expected to be affected for several hours.

Emergency services personnel are working closely with Washington County Public Schools to coordinate the evacuation of Bester Elementary and to oversee the safe drop-off of students off from E. Russell Hicks and South Hagerstown High School.

Students from Bester are staying at Hager Park with WCPS officials awaiting pick-up.

