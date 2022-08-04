Watch Now
Abingdon man charged with beating Exxon clerk after theft

Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 04, 2022
An Abingdon man has been charged with severely beating a 54-year-old clerk at a gas station in July.

William Billy Jones, 28, allegedly attacked Kamileshkumar Patel, an employee at Exxon on Emmorton Road near Singer Road, reported the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on July 19, when two men entered the store and started arguing with the victim over one of them taking a cup from the beverage area. That man started threatening Patel. Patel then started filming the suspect with his phone. The man left the store, but the argument continued.

Patel followed the victim, continuing to film him. The suspect then assaulted him, struck him in the head, and knocked him to the ground. The suspect then took Patel's phone and fled.

Patel suffered "significant injuries," said the Sheriff's Office, and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He has been released from the hospital but continues to recover.

Jones was charged with robbery, assault, theft and vandalism, and is being held without bond. No charges have been filed right now against the second person in the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.

