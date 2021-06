ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police officers are on scene of an active barricade situation.

There is currently a large police presence in the area of Alton Street and W. Bel Air Avenue.

All residents in the Alton Homes community are asked to shelter in place. Others should avoid the area for the time being.

Middleton Road is also shut down.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.