Aberdeen police looking for four women believed to have stole a lot of alcohol from store

Aberdeen Police
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jun 20, 2022
ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are asking the public for help identifying four women who allegedly stole a large amount of alcohol from an Aberdeen convenience store.

Police released photos of women accused of stealing the alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Armiger at parmiger@aberdeenmd.gov or 410-272-2121 ext. 107.

