Aberdeen police looking for four women believed to have stole a lot of alcohol from store

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are asking the public for help identifying four women who allegedly stole a large amount of alcohol from an Aberdeen convenience store.

Police released photos of women accused of stealing the alcohol.

IR# 202200153004 #Theft #Suspects #NotFunny #HarfordNews Off. Armiger is seeking assistance in IDing these 4 people who allegedly took a large number of adult beverages from a local store without paying. parmiger@aberdeenmd.gov or 410-272-2121 ext. 107. pic.twitter.com/vOzinK0HLv — Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) June 21, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Armiger at parmiger@aberdeenmd.gov or 410-272-2121 ext. 107.

