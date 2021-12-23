Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aberdeen Police looking for driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit & run

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 10:16:25-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police are looking for the driver wanted in a deadly hit and run that took place Wednesday.

It happened around 6:37pm, in the 1100 block of S. Philadelphia Boulevard.

Police say the driver struck 28-year-old James Tyler Blevins, before fleeing the scene.

Several bystanders tried to lend first aid, but Blevins later died at the hospital.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver sedan with unknown Pennsylvania tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Rumaker at 410-996-7800 or Detective Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019