Aberdeen Police looking for driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit & run

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police are looking for the driver wanted in a deadly hit and run that took place Wednesday.

It happened around 6:37pm, in the 1100 block of S. Philadelphia Boulevard.

Police say the driver struck 28-year-old James Tyler Blevins, before fleeing the scene.

Several bystanders tried to lend first aid, but Blevins later died at the hospital.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver sedan with unknown Pennsylvania tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Rumaker at 410-996-7800 or Detective Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.