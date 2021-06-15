Aberdeen native found dead at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, Nc. — An Aberdeen native has died at Fort Bragg. Military investigators say Private First-Class Matthew Disney, along with Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, of Plymouth, Massachusetts were found inside their barracks. A cause of death hasn’t been released, but Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in the release that investigators have “credible information that the soldiers were involved with illicit drugs.”

They were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT and “served as field artillery firefinder radar operators,” Army officials said.

Disney was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

