Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aberdeen man charged with attempted murder over alleged involvement in two shootings

Handcuffs generic
File
Handcuffs generic
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 10:20:43-04

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen man is in custody on attempted murder charges stemming from two separate shootings earlier this month.

Police say Sean Leigh Sconion is responsible for a March 1 incident in the 100 block of Hanover Street, that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized with a graze wound to his chest.

Officers found the victim around 2am, after they were called to Harford Memorial Hospital, where the victim had been seeking medical treatment.

Sconion is believed to have been involved in another shooting three days later in the 700 block of Old Philadelphia Road.

That's where a 40-year-old man was located suffering from two gunshots to the abdomen.

Investigators later gathered evidence they say links Sconion to both incidents.

He was arrested March 12 in the 7000 block of Bel Air Road in Nottingham.

Detectives do not believe the shootings are related.

Sconion is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019