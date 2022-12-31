Watch Now
Aberdeen man arrested and charged for alleged rape

Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 14:08:48-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man Friday in connection with an alleged rape.

Tavon I. Harvey has been charged with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, perverted practices, false imprisonment, and other related charges to the alleged crime.

Police say the incident began in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in the unit block of North Law Street.

The police department's Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit joined the investigation shortly after. Mr. Harvey was arrested near the police department on Franklin Street.

Police believe that this incident wasn't a random act of violence.

Harvey is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

