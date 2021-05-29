Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club holds mother son dance on Friday

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club held a special mother son dance on Friday!

They had a similar event last month for fathers and daughters.

We talked to the director about why these small celebrations are so important.

"After being stuck in the house for so long, and trying to remain safe, just to get out and have sense of normalcy and see your loved ones and peers means everything, not only to us, but to our kids," said Director Vernon Bradford.

Tonight's dance was the Aberdeen's Chapter Final Special event to wrap up the 2021 school year.