AACPS system will continue to allow spectators at spring athletic events on a limited basis

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools will continue to allow student athletes to invite up to two spectators to each contest in which their team participates for the spring athletics season, which starts on May 7.

Similar to the fall season, the plan will allow for invited fans from both home and visiting teams to attend contests, provided they comply with all COVID-19 related protocols, policies, and guidelines.

Those include, but are not limited to:

Wearing a mask at all times, a condition that is part of the latest Executive Order issued by Governor Larry Hogan for ticketed venues.

Maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet (family members may be closer).

Utilization of hand sanitizer available at all entrance and exit points.

Admission will be free. Spectators must not congregate outside venue gates and must remain in their cars until the gates/doors open.

“These protocols served us well in our fall athletics season and I appreciate the cooperation of our student-athletes and their families,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “We need to continue to do our due diligence as we safely hold these contests, which is always our top priority.”

Spectators for events held in school stadiums will receive tickets to those events. Those attending other contests will receive lanyards from the student-athlete who invited them to the contest. Those lanyards are the responsibility of the student-athlete to disperse for each contest.

Upon entering a facility for an athletic event, all spectators must go directly to their seats and remain seated the whole time. Restrooms will be open, but concession stands will closed and no outside food or beverages can be brought into stadiums.

Contests will be open only to participants, officials, invited spectators, and the media. Other student-athletes and fans may not congregate around venues and will be asked to leave if they do so.

In extreme cases, violations of the health and safety guidelines could force a sporting event to be halted. AACPS employee badges cannot be used to gain admission.

Athletics schedules are subject to change due to weather or other conditions.

AACPS has Pixellot cameras in place at all school stadiums and plans to stream events held at these venues through the National Federation of High Schools. Information on viewing these events can be found here.