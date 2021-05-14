Watch
AACO: School-based vaccination clinics open to students 12 and older on May 19

Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 14, 2021
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics jointly operated by Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will be open to students age 12 and older beginning on May 19.

Clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccination and will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the following schedule:

  • May 19, 2021: Annapolis, Broadneck, Old Mill, and South River high schools
  • May 26, 2021: Chesapeake, North County, Severna Park, and Southern high schools

Clinics were held at Arundel, Glen Burnie, Meade, and Northeast high schools on May 12.

Vaccines, which are also available to AACPS employees, are administered free of charge. Anyone 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult to the clinic.

Students and employees can attend any clinic.

Second-dose clinics will also be offered. A schedule of clinics and links to register for those clinics can be found here.

