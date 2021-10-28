AAA worker struck and killed while changing a tire for a motorist Thursday in Harford County

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — A 38-year-old AAA worker was struck and killed while changing a tire for a motorist on Thursday.

Police say they believe Muhammad Shehzad, a contractor for AAA was changing a tire on the rear driver’s side of a black Mercedes when he walked back to his vehicle and was struck by the Chevrolet Colorado Thursday morning.

Shezhad was wearing reflective clothing while working and his hazard lamps and emergency vehicle lights were also activated at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe the Chevrolet Colorado crossed over the white edge line and into the shoulder portion of the highway Shehzad.

The driver of the Colorado, 77-year-old Peter Blakemore continued to travel off of the right side of the highway, up and over an embankment and into a tree where his vehicle came to rest.

He was taken to the R Adams Shock Trauma Center by ambulance. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Nothing has been ruled out as a cause or contributing factor.