AAA: Nearly 1 million Marylanders to travel this July 4 weekend

BALTIMORE — This July 4 weekend, AAA projects more than 977,400 Maryland residents will be traveling in some form.

Nearly 880,000 of those residents plan to drive, despite the average price of gas in Maryland being $4.84 a gallon. That's actually 18 cents less than than the record high of $5.02 per gallon which was recorded back on June 14.

If the numbers projected by AAA stick true, that would mark a two percent increase from last year.

Meanwhile air travel is expected to be up less than one percent from this time last year, with AAA projecting nearly 64,900 Marylanders taking to the skies over the holiday.

Another 32,600 in Maryland plan to take a cruise, train, or bus to their vacation destination. Those industries are seeing a whopping 150 percent increase in business over the last year, although still 11 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

So, when is the best time to hit the road and avoid traffic? Triple A recommends either all day Sunday, July 3 or June 30 before 7am and after 8pm, or July 1 before 10am and after 9pm.

