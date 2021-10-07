AA County Superintendent to ask Board of Ed to approve a $7.4 million budget request to incentivize school bus drivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Superintendent has announced initiatives to incentivize school bus drivers.

Superintendent of Schools George Arlotto announced on Wednesday that he will ask the Board of Education to approve a $7.4 million budget request to the Anne Arundel County Government.

This would provide funds sufficient for County Public Schools’ school transportation contractors to provide a $5 an hour increase to every one of their school bus drivers and bus attendants.

The funding would also cover increases for drivers and attendants, pending the outcome of negotiations. The package also contemplates reaching agreement with contractors on compensating bus drivers and attendants for a full eight-hour workday.

In addition to the recurring operating budget request for $7.4 million, the plan also includes: