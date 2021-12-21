AA County Public Schools: No plans at this time to convert to virtual instruction

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools is recommending that all employees with portable devices take them home on a daily basis and ensure that they are plugged in, charged and ready to go should remote work be necessary.

School officials say their goal is to continue in-person instruction through the last scheduled day of classes for students in June.

They said in the letter to teachers that they have no plans currently to convert to virtual instruction and will do so only as a last resort.