AA County Police looking for man who scammed an elderly man with auto dent repair scheme

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jun 03, 2021
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who they say scammed an elderly male out of thousands of dollars with an auto dent repair scheme.

Anyone with information identifying the suspect is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Detectives at 410-222-3784.

