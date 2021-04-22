AA County graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021 to take place at Crofton High School stadium

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Class of 2021 commencement exercises for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ 12 comprehensive high schools will all take place in the newly constructed stadium at Crofton High School.

Ceremonies will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021, with multiple events being held each day. The exact schedule of ceremonies will be finalized in the near future.

Ceremonies for the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Chesapeake Science Point, Central Special School, Marley Glen School, and Ruth Parker Eason School will be held at smaller, indoor venues.

“This has not been in any way the kind of school year any of us envisioned or wanted for our graduating seniors, who have persevered through a year unlike any other,” Dr. Arlotto wrote in a letter sent to families. “As I have said for many months, our team has been committed to providing an in-person ceremony to salute our graduating seniors in the best way we can. We believe this plan offers us the opportunity to do that, and I look forward to helping to salute our graduates in June.”

Due to the pandemic, graduating seniors will each be provided with two tickets to give to family members for the ceremonies. Should the restrictions ease, Dr. Arlotto says he would examine the possibility of providing additional tickets to the ceremonies.