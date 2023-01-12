A wedding you'll never furget

BALTIMORE, Md — Save the date for Saturday February 4th because you are cordially invited to the second annual BARCS dog wedding.

For the second year in a row two dogs from the BARCS shelter are tying the knot. Nugget and Lilly will join as one at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

To RSVP to the fundraising wedding, you will need to purchase tickets. Tickets are $75 -and almost sold out- and include a cocktail hour, open bar, dinner from Blue Pit BBQ, wedding cake and dancing. The money from those tickets will go toward helping other animals at the shelter.

If you can’t make it to the wedding but still want to pawty, there’s three other events to choose from. This Sunday, Nugget and Lilly will be at Bark Social on Boston Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate their engagement with a fundraising engagement party. You can choose to come by yourself or bring your favorite four-legged friend. General admission for just humans is $20 each while general admission for humans and dogs is $30 each. The fun isn’t over yet.

Next Friday January 20th, Lilly will be having her Barcs’Lorette party. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you and your best four-legged friend can go to Checkerspot Brewing Company for a night of fun and games. Tickets are $15 and include one drink ticket, two raffle tickets and much more.

The pre-wedding celebrations will come to an end at Nugget’s Barcs’lor party. On Tuesday January 24th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can sample different Whiskey’s and curated charcuterie at Copper Shark. Tickets for this event are $70 and is strictly for humans. With the purchase of a ticket, you will not only sample different Whiskey’s and curated charcuterie, you will also get a signature cocktail, raffle ticket, custom rolled cigar and much more.