A townhouse fire leaves five adults and two children displaced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A two-alarm fire Tuesday leaves one dog dead, one firefighter in the hospital, and five adults and two children displaced.

At approximately 1:33 a.m., Annapolis Fire Department responded to a two-story townhouse fire in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court. The fire is believed to have originated in the basement. However, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The homeowner was at work when her surveillance camera detected motion coming from the rear of the house. Seeing the fire on her phone, the homeowner called her brother and fellow neighbor, where he proceeded to attempt to rescue the dog from her home. The fire was called in a another neighbor.

When firefighters arrived, the flames had already caused damage to three and a partial fourth of the neighboring dwellings. The estimated total damage is $445,000.