A townhome fire leaves eight people displaced in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A two-alarm townhome fire in Elkridge leaves eight people displaced Friday night.

It happened just before midnight in the 6700 block of Ducketts Lane.When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of a group of townhomes. The fire had extended to three homes, causing extensive damage.

All civilians were safely evacuated from the affected homes and nearby residences. There were no firefighters or civilians injured. Due to the extensiveness of the fire, the Red Cross was notified.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.