Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A townhome fire leaves eight people displaced in Elkridge

Townhome fire in Elkridge
Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services
Townhome fire in Elkridge leaves 8 people displaced
Townhome fire in Elkridge
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 19:19:50-04

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A two-alarm townhome fire in Elkridge leaves eight people displaced Friday night.

It happened just before midnight in the 6700 block of Ducketts Lane.When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of a group of townhomes. The fire had extended to three homes, causing extensive damage.

All civilians were safely evacuated from the affected homes and nearby residences. There were no firefighters or civilians injured. Due to the extensiveness of the fire, the Red Cross was notified.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019