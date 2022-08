BALTIMORE — Baltimore detectives are investigating a stabbing that happened in Fells Point Saturday that left one man in serious condition.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. According to police, a 50-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in the 1700 block of Bank Street.

As of right now, there is no further information on what led to the stabbing.

