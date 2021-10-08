A spa day at Serenity Salt

OK, there is Salt-N-Pepa. Take it with a grain of salt. Salt in the wound.

Want to show off a business in Forest Hill run by a mom and daughter duo. They just want you to breath, relax by adding a little salt to your life.

They understand you are busy, stressed out, so let us cue the calmness.

Kelly and her daughter opened up Serenity Salt Spa about three years ago off Commerce Road in Forest Hill. Kelly was ill. Took years to find out what was going on with her body.

She went to a salt spa in Elkridge and she claims the smelling salts worked. She told her daughter, “lets open up one here in Harford County”

The salts come from Pakistan. A machine grinds the chunks into powder that performs magic in the air.

People who have enjoyed salt therapy say it works wonders on making them breath better and feel better.