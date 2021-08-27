A new place for Baltimore County seniors to stay in shape

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County seniors have a new place to get or stay in shape.

The Fleming Senior Center held a ribbon cutting for their new fitness studio today!

The $24,000 studio is filled with weight machines, dumbbells and cardio machines.

"Of Baltimore County's 20 senior centers, 13 have fitness studios, but seven unfortunately do not," said County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "And we know from our adult well-being assessment that seniors who have access to fitness studios at our centers are more likely to feel like they are thriving in terms of their physical health.

Olszewski added the center helps improve health equity in the county.

The Fleming Senior Center is in Turners Station in Dundalk. They're open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.