A new home for DiPasquales

BALTIMORE — It was an epic shift. A one mile move that made the earth shake. DiPasquales, born and raised in Highlandtown over a century ago, now has a new home.

Back in the day at Overlea High School, I saw all these girls chasing this guy up and down the halls. I thought, alright, he’s good looking and all, but years later I find out they were chasing him because he smelled like garlic. And we are still chasing Joe DiPasquale up Brewers Hill.

Now his famous Italian place is right around the corner from the wink of Natty Boh.

He will not leave his loyal and longtime customers behind in Highlandtown.

Joe plans to buy a mini van and shuttle his fans over from Highlandtown, up the hill about a mile away. You will find more space. More parking. More windows. But the food remains the same. Great!

Click here for more info on their hours and menu!