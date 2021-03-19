A mobile vaccine unit focuses on equitable distribution in hard to reach Howard Co. communities

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball visited the Mobile Integrated Community Health (MICH) unit, which was administering vaccines at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia on Friday.

This clinic is one of the first focused on the equitable distribution of the vaccine to hard to reach communities. The MICH unit is expanding to bring the vaccine to targeted areas for distribution, as supply allows.

“Now with expanded eligibility and increasing supply, we must do the hard work of ensuring that communities of color, our more vulnerable residents, neighbors with limited English proficiency, residents of all abilities, and people who have limited access to online registration can get their vaccine,” said Ball.