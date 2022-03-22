A member of the Master P gang plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

BALTIMORE — 52-year-old Albert Shields plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Tuesday.

Shields is also a member of the drug trafficking organization known as Master P that operates around Pennsylvania and North Ave, in West Baltimore.

According to his guilty plea, in November 2019, Shields participated in conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin. Investigators watched Shields and other conspirators conducting hand-to-hand drug transactions. These investigators made several controlled narcotics purchases from Shields and his associates.

Shields would frequently advertise that their narcotics were from the Master P gang. In December 2019, he sold 20 gel capsules of fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

The plea also details instances where Shields and his associates would retrieve drugs in the 2400 block of Francis Street. In April 2020, investigators recovered hundreds of gel capsules containing heroin, cutting agents, and drug packaging materials after executing a search warrant.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed up to a lifetime of supervised release for these crimes.