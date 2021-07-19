Watch
A man was shot during a Sunday power outage in Dundalk; police continue to investigate

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 13:15:37-04

DUNDALK, Md. — According to Baltimore County Police, a man was shot on Sunday in Dundalk during a power outage.

Detectives were called to the 2900 block of Cornwall Road, shortly after 12 a.m., for a shooting. The victim, a 37-year-old man, had multiple injuries to his upper body.

Officials say, at the time of the shooting, the victim was outside due to a power outage in the area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

