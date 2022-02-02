A man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder

BALTIMORE — A man was convicted Wednesday for the 2019 murder of Martino Robert Duffin Jr.

Albert Muldrow, 34, was sentenced to Life without the possibility of parole. Back in March of 2019, Baltimore County Police responded to Duffin’s apartment on Kinship Road in Dundalk, where it appeared that he had been deceased for several days.

During the preliminary investigation, police discovered that Duffin appeared to have died from two gunshot wounds to his forehead and mouth. Later, surveillance video, discovered by police, showed the victim had entered his apartment building during the evening of March 12th and was never seen leaving after that.

The video also captured the 34-year-old entering the victim’s apartment building at 4:04 a.m. on March 13 and leaving around 10:30 a.m. Fingerprints belonging to Muldrow were found inside Duffin’s apartment.

On March 18, 2019, Muldrow was arrested where he confessed to being in the apartment and stealing property from the victim.

On November 1, 2021, he was convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous or Deadly Weapon, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a jury.