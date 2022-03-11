A man in Annapolis bought a car on Facebook, only for thieves to take it back

Watch
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 11, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A customer who recently purchased a car in Annapolis was reportedly assaulted and had it stolen days later.

It happened around 7pm Thursday near the 1000 block of Madison Street.

The victim told police he bought a 2006 Red Nissan Murano on Facebook Marketplace for $1,500.

On Friday, he was scheduled to meet with the seller to make a final payment of $500.

In exchange, the victim was supposed to receive the title for the car.

But instead, the meeting ended violently.

Two people apparently met with the victim to collect the money.

Not only did they take the $500, but they also allegedly took back the car and ran the victim over with it as they fled.

The victim suffered only minor lacerations, as result.

No arrests have been made.

