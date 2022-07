BALTIMORE — On Tuesday morning a police bomb squad was called to a home in North Baltimore, after a man discovered what he thought was a box of dynamite in his garage.

Technicians safely removed the box and it turned out to be road flares inside.

The incident prompted road closures and a brief evacuation of the immediate area in the 6000 block of Falls Road.



Fuses Safely Extracted From Garage After Investigation @CitizenApp Falls Rd & Asbury Rd 10:06:55 AM EDT

No injuries were reported.