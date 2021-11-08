Watch
A man and woman are shot in two separate incidents Sunday evening

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:55 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 22:55:30-05

BALTIMORE — Two people were shot just minutes apart in the city on Sunday said Baltimore City police.

According to police, officers from the Southwest District were canvassing the area when they heard gunfire.

Upon canvassing, officers located a 37-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of McElderry Street .

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

15 minutes later, at 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the hospital for a 23-year-old female suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the walk-in shooting victim was shot in the 5000 block of Midwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

