A firefighter sustains minor injuries in an Annapolis house fire

Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 19, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A firefighter is sustains injuries in an Annapolis house fire.

On Thursday, at around 3 p.m., the Annapolis Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane for a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Crews made a quick attack on the fire, bringing it under control in less than 20 minutes.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and there were no reported civilian injuries.

The fire, which was accidental, originated from the screened in porch in the back of the home.

