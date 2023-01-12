A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay.

Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry.

The goal would be to build a connection between community and the Chesapeake Bay ecologically that would allow more water access to visitors, similar to other big tourist destinations across the country.

Preliminarily the idea would be for the ferry to connect key destinations like Annapolis, Galesville, Chesapeake Beach, Solomons, St. Mary’s City, Leonardtown, Crisfield, Cambridge, St. Michaels, Easton, Kent Narrows, Rock Hall, Chestertown, Chesapeake City, North East, Havre de Grace, and Baltimore.

The initial study is expected to last at least 170 days. Some time after is when potential contracts would be considered.

There is no current timeline on when potential construction could or would startup.

The full proposal can be read below.