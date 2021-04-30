A Cecil County man charged with multiple arson-related charges for fire that injured four firefighters

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County man has been charged with multiple arson-related charges after Deputy State Fire Marshals determined he was responsible for intentionally setting a North East home on fire which injured four firefighters.

Officials say on February 10, just after midnight, the North East Fire Company and surrounding fire departments were dispatched to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park for a reported dwelling fire.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers arrived minutes before the fire department and a deputy attempted to enter the home, believing a person was possibly inside.

After entering the home, firefighters were prompted to call a distress signal.

Three firefighters were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, two of which were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command, while the fourth was transported to Union Hospital.

32-year-old Dwight Heath Holmes, Jr., was arrested on 15 charges, including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Arson 1st and 2nd Degree, and four counts of Assault Second Degree Against First Responders.