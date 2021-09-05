A boy suffers minor injuries after being struck in a Pasadena hit and run

PASADENA, Md. — Police say one man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured following a Pasadena hit and run.

On Saturday, at a little before 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Governor Ritchie Highway N/B, at Magothy Bridge Road, for a hit and run crash that involved two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians were walking South on the shoulder of N/B Governor Ritchie Highway when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the unknown vehicle made a U-turn at a crossover from S/B Governor Ritchie Highway to N/B Governor Ritchie Highway. The vehicle crossed over onto the shoulder of the roadway and struck the two pedestrians.

The driver failed to remain on scene and fled north on Ritchie Highway. The striking vehicle is a dark colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge.

The adult male pedestrian, 52-year-old Mario Garcia Morales, of Baltimore, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The second pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, also of Baltimore, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis for non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the unknown vehicle failing to drive within a single lane of travel.

This crash is currently under investigation, so anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.