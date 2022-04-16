A 77-year-old man is critical condition after vehicle crash early Saturday morning

FERNDALE, Md. — A vehicle crash leaves one Glen Burnie man in critical condition Saturday.

After 6 a.m., Northern District officers responded to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (Rt. 648) near Oakleigh Avenue for a vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that a 2019 Volkswagen GTI was traveling northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Blvd at Oakleigh Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Donald Hicks, rear-ended a 2014 Honda.

Upon initial impact, both vehicles continued northbound when the Honda left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The driver of that vehicle was identified as 77-year-old James Condry.

Hicks continued north, crossing the southbound lanes until stopping on the southbound embankment.

Both Condry and Hicks were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, with Condry sustaining life-threatening-injures.

According to police, the crash's primary cause was due to the Volkswagen driver's failure to maintain their speed to avoid a collision.

Currently, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.