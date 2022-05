BALTIMORE — A 22-year-old man is dead Saturday following a shooting in the 900 block of Leadenhall.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.