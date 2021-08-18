DUNDALK, Md. — A 19-year-old was hit and killed in Dundalk on Sunday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Mekiah Cotten was hit while attempting to cross Wise Avenue and Church Road.

The driver of a 2011 Toyota was traveling westbound on Wise Avenue approaching Church Road when Cotten, who was not in the crosswalk, was hit.

During the accident, the Toyota swerved and hit a 2002 Honda which also struck a 1992 Ford.

Cotten was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.