15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in the homicide of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka.

On October 7th, officers were called to the 10400 block Hickory Ridge Road for reports of a man being shot in the parking lot, they later located Jones-Onyejiaka deceased.

Through investigation, detectives identified the teen as the suspect and learned his family members were engaged in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.

The teen was arrested on October 13th in the area of Gulf Stream Row in Columbia, he is also facing assault and handgun violations.

He will be charged as an adult.

There is no identification of the suspect until there is a decision made from the court to confirm that he will remain in the adult court system.