93-year-old 'Ms. Peg' celebrated, has parlor dedicated to her at Historic Inns of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Widowed with three small children, Margaret Bednarsky needed a job.

What she found was a life suitable for a Queen.

You know how good a person you are if you are known by your first name, like Ms. Peg.

On Tuesday night, friends and family gathered at the Historic Inns of Annapolis to celebrate the 93 years of a tremendous life of Peg Bednarsky.

Miss Peg started out running the switchboard. Then she ran the front desk. Then she became the Inn Keeper. Then she became a legend.

For more than 50 years, knowing five governors, thousands of lawmakers and those who lobby, she treated all with kindness and respect.

For that, the Historic Inns of Annapolis, led by Daryl Strayer, who is the General Manager, decided to dedicate the parlor at the Calvert House after Ms. Peg.

"Peg poured her heart and soul into making every guest feel at home during their stay," the Historic Inns of Annapolis posted on social media. "The proximity of the properties to the state Capital allowed the opportunity to welcome Legislators and Lobbyists into their “home-away-from-home” environment for those who stayed at the Inns for the 90 days of Legislative session. Each and every one became family, earning her the endearing name “House Mother,” working with the lawmakers during legislative session through the terms of seven governors."

