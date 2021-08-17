93 people arrested in 'operation washout' which took place in July

BALTIMORE — A total of 93 people were arrested through a two-week operation in July, the U.S. Marshals said on Tuesday.

The group included four suspects wanted for homicide, 11 wanted for attempted homicide, 26 wanted for domestic violence, three wanted for rape and four wanted in relation to firearms offenses.

Sixteen documented gang members and known gang associates were among those arrested, and nine firearms were seized during the operation. Overall, 110 warrants created by the Baltimore Police Department were served.

“Arresting these most violent fugitives has enhanced safety for the citizens of Baltimore and the surrounding areas,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland Johnny Hughes. “The United States Marshals Service stands committed to working with our allied law enforcement partners in combating violent crime.”

“Our collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and participation in joint operations like Operation Washout reflect our ongoing partnership and commitment to apprehending some of the most violent offenders and taking them off the streets,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “This operation demonstrated our ongoing efforts in working with all of our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local level in creating a safer Baltimore.”