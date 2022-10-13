92-year-old woman dies following Crownsville house fire, despite rescue efforts

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — A 92-year-old woman has died after her home caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Crownsville.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Osner Drive, at 1:10pm.

As crews got on scene, another resident told them a woman was trapped inside the burning home.

They went in for the rescue and got her to a hospital.

RELATED: 92-year-old woman injured in Anne Arundel County house fire

The woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, died later in the evening.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Flames were under control in about 20 minutes.

Brunchorst is the seventh person to die in a fire this year in Anne Arundel County.