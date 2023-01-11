Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

9-year-old girl finds Megalodon tooth over the holidays

Molly tooth.png
Calvert Marine Museum<br/>
Molly tooth.png
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 05:56:33-05

SOLOMONS, MD — A 9-year-old girl from southern Maryland is making national headlines for what she found off the beaches of Calvert county.

Molly went looking for fossils on Christmas morning and came across a large tooth.

She took it to the Calvert Marine museum where they confirmed it was a Megalodon tooth.

According to the natural history museum, Megalodons are an extinct species of shark said to be one of the biggest predators to have ever lived.

They went extinct about three and a half million years ago.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices