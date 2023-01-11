9-year-old girl finds Megalodon tooth over the holidays

SOLOMONS, MD — A 9-year-old girl from southern Maryland is making national headlines for what she found off the beaches of Calvert county.

Molly went looking for fossils on Christmas morning and came across a large tooth.

She took it to the Calvert Marine museum where they confirmed it was a Megalodon tooth.

According to the natural history museum, Megalodons are an extinct species of shark said to be one of the biggest predators to have ever lived.

They went extinct about three and a half million years ago.