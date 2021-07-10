Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

9-year-old creates rap music video to get you into the summer-time mood

items.[0].videoTitle
9-year-old creates rap music video to get you into the summer-time mood
Posted at 11:21 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 23:27:31-04

BALTIMORE — There's a new jam to get you in the summer-time mood.

It's a rap song and music video featuring a nine year old boy from our area!

DJ Morris goes by "Lil Syxx (6) ."

His parents say he loves music and to rap, so they promised him if he got good grades, he could make his own music video.

They made good on their word after DJ made the honor roll, so they helped him make a music video with his friends about finally being able to go outside after COVID restrictions were lifted.

What great way to show how hard work can pay off! You can watch the full video here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020