9 impaired drivers apprehended on Baltimore County roads this weekend

As the weather stayed relatively mild this past weekend, Maryland State Police said drunk drivers were a serious problem in Baltimore County.

Nine impaired drivers were "removed" from Baltimore County roads this past weekend, said State Police in a tweet.

.@mdsp removed 9 impaired drivers from Baltimore Co. roads this past weekend and issued 128 citations and warnings for speed, aggressive and distracted driving #soberdriver #bethedriver #PublicSafety #RoadSafety #SPIDRE pic.twitter.com/Cf99V1AM4h — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 18, 2022

The State Police only covers state roads, so that doesn't even include county or local roads.

Also in the county this weekend, State Police said they issued 128 citations and warnings for speed, aggressive and distracted driving.