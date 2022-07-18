Watch Now
9 impaired drivers apprehended on Baltimore County roads this weekend

Maryland State Police
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 18, 2022
As the weather stayed relatively mild this past weekend, Maryland State Police said drunk drivers were a serious problem in Baltimore County.

Nine impaired drivers were "removed" from Baltimore County roads this past weekend, said State Police in a tweet.

The State Police only covers state roads, so that doesn't even include county or local roads.

Also in the county this weekend, State Police said they issued 128 citations and warnings for speed, aggressive and distracted driving.

