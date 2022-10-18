Watch Now
$8K reward offered for gunman caught on video killing man at Westport light rail station

Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a murder at the Westport Light Rail Station, two-years ago.

Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer the night of October 5, 2020.

In the video you can see the masked suspect walking up to Brewer on the station platform, and suddenly pulling a gun. Police have not revealed any potential motive.

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP with any tips.

